Jan Hooks, Best Known For Her Roles On SNL, Dies At Age 57

Jan Hooks, best known for her performances on Saturday Night Live, died on Thursday.

Hooks was 57.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Hooks joined SNL in 1986 and stayed until 1991. She played key characters like Hillary Clinton and Sinead O'Connor.

The paper reports:

"'Man, she was good,' former 'SNL' writer Bob Odenkirk said in an email, calling Hooks 'the best there could be at sketch.'

"After 'SNL,' Hooks became a regular on 'Designing Women' and did guest spots on 'The Simpsons' as well as '3rd Rock From the Sun.' In 2010 she appeared as Jenna Maroney's scheming mother Verna on '30 Rock.'"

The Hollywood Reporter adds that in 1998 she was nominated for an Emmy for her role in 3rd Rock.

We'll leave you with one of Hooks' skits:

