Astros' Turnaround Costs Furniture Mogul

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Not so long ago, the Houston Astros were the worst team in baseball. This season marked a huge turnaround, which was great news for fans, except Jim McIngvale. The Houston furniture mogul promised that if the Astros won 63 games, he would reimburse the first 500 customers to spend more than $6,300 at his store. The Astros won 70 games and payday cost McIngvale $4 million.