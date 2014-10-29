Doctor Delivered Baby Who Grew Up To Be His Heart Surgeon

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Forty-five years ago, a young obstetrician brought a baby boy into the world. And last month, that baby boy, now a heart surgeon, gave the doctor who delivered him new life. The Sacramento Bee reports when Dr. Robert Kincade discovered his new heart, patient Dr. Jim Affleck, had delivered babies for decades, he dug up his own birth certificate and saw Dr. Affleck had signed it. As the 83-year-old obstetrician put it, it's come full circle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.