Stray Cat In Russia Feasts On Fish

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Russians love cats, though a stray cat in eastern Russia has upped the love stakes - an orange tabby who's become something of a celebrity after sneaking into an airport seafood shop. The cat polished off the entire seafood counter - a thousand dollars worth of ocean delicacies - then dashed off. The shop owner says he's had many concerned visitors since the story went viral but not out of concern for him. They want to adopt the cat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.