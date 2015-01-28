Top Stories: Nor'Easter Pulls Away; ISIS Demands Prisoner Swap
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- As Nor'Easter Lifts, Life Slowly Gets Back To Normal In Hard Hit Areas.
-- Jordan Says It's Willing To Swap Prisoner For Hostages Held By ISIS.
And here are more early headlines:
Attorney General Nominee Lynch Begins Confirmation Hearings. ( Politico)
Israel Strikes Syrian Artillery Positions After Rocket Attack. ( Reuters)
American Among 10 Dead As Gunmen Storm Libyan Hotel. ( Washington Post)
Yahoo! To Spin Off $40 Billion Stake In Alibaba. ( USA Today)
Mormon Church Backing Non-Discrimination Laws For Homosexuals. ( Deseret News)
N.Y. Assembly Speaker To Quit Leadership, Face Corruption Charges. ( New York Times)
Thieves Crash SUV Into Museum To Steal Gold. ( Los Angeles Times)
New York's "Rent Too Damn High" Candidate May Face Eviction. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.