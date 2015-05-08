© 2020 WFAE
Shaq Encourages Fans To Meme His Fall

Published May 8, 2015 at 7:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with a story about dangers in the studio. Former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal was doing a halftime show for the TNT network. The 7-foot-1 Shaq got up from his chair, tripped and fell hard to the floor. Shaq has now made the best of this. He encouraged fans to meme the incident. One meme Shaq retweeted shows him on his back with boxer Floyd Mayweather raising his right arm and...

(SOUNDBITE OF CHAIR FALLING)

GREENE: ...Oh, God, Steve, are you okay?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

No, no, it's OK. It's ok. I just got a little tangled up.

GREENE: OK. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

