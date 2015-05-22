© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Irish Vote On Same-Sex Unions; New ISIS Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published May 22, 2015 at 8:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Irish Voters Decide Whether To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage.

-- Islamic State Reportedly Seizes Last Syria-Iraq Border Crossing.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate May Vote Saturday On Patriot Act, Highway Funding. ( The Hill)

Mosque In Saudi Arabia Attacked By Suicide Bomber. ( BBC)

Aid Desperately Needed In Nigeria After Militant Attacks. ( ICRC)

Officials Race To Clean Crude Oil From California Coast. ( Los Angeles Times)

Rebuking Louisiana Gov., New Orleans Mayor Welcomes Gays, Lesbians. ( WGNO)

Eurovision Song Contest Finals Tomorrow Night. ( Euronews)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
