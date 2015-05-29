© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: FIFA Holds Leadership Election; Nigeria's New President

By Korva Coleman
Published May 29, 2015 at 9:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Amid Corruption Scandal, FIFA Will Hold Presidential Election.

-- Muhammadu Buhari Becomes Nigeria's President.

And here are more early headlines:

More Flooding For Central, Southern Plains. ()

Delaware Lawmaker Introduces Doctor-Assisted Suicide Bill. ( WDEL-FM)

Thai Officials Warn Of "Alarming" Migrant Crisis In Southeast Asia. ( International Business Times)

Several Killed By Bombs At 2 Baghdad Hotels. ( Al Jazeera)

USS Arizona Memorial Closed In Pearl Harbor After Ship Strikes Dock. ( KHON)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
