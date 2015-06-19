Seagull Injures Classic Pianist

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the early 1980s, the English music scene brought us the new wave band A Flock of Seagulls. Now, the seagulls have turned on a leading classical pianist. Paul Lewis was walking to rehearsal in Liverpool when a seagull dove at him. He ducked, then stumbled and put out a hand to break his fall. He sprained a finger - not good for a pianist. He will miss a music festival this weekend, as he put it, for seagull reasons. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.