Facebook Probes How Posts And Comments Express Laughter

Published August 11, 2015 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some truly laughable research. Facebook has published a report on how people these days are expressing laughter in posts and comments. The company looked specifically at haha, hehe, LOL and of course some kind of happy emoji. The winner haha is used most frequently, and that includes variations like hahaha. The emoji is in second place, followed by hehe, last place - LOL, which is going out of style as the company said e-laughing is an evolving dialect. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition