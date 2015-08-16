Jason Day Wins PGA Championship, Sets Major Record

Jason Day earned his first major title at the PGA Championship today, beating out Jordan Spieth by three shots — and becoming the first player to ever finish at 20 under par in a major.

At Whistling Straits on Sunday, Day finished at 268. At 20 under, that score edges out the previous major record of 19 under par, set by Tiger Woods at St. Andrews in 2000.

Earlier in the major season, Day had twice risen to the head of the pack, The Associated Press reports; He briefly tied for the lead at both the U.S. Open (where he was battling vertigo) and the British Open.

But at the PGA Championship in Wisconsin, Day held off Spieth and made it to victory, taking home a $1.8 million purse.

Branden Grace finished third; Justin Rose, fourth.

Spieth's second-place finish allowed him to take the world No. 1 position, previously held by Rory McIlroy. Day is now the world No. 3.

