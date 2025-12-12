Charlotte church sparks debate by placing ICE agents in nativity scene

A church in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood is drawing mixed reactions after installing a nativity scene that places U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents alongside the Holy Family.

Missiongathering Charlotte put up the display this week outside its church on North Caldwell Street. The scene portrays Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus as targets of immigration enforcement, with masked agents standing nearby wearing bulletproof vests and carrying handcuffs.

Pastor Andrew Shipley said the installation is meant to provoke reflection and discomfort.

Shipley said he hopes people who feel anger or frustration upon seeing the scene will stop to ask why and consider whether they would want immigration enforcement affecting their own families.

The display has sparked both support and criticism from passersby and online commenters.

On Thursday, a man arrived at the church and pushed the figurines representing the ICE agents to the ground, according to Shipley.

“He left the nativity scene intact,” Shipley said. “So he almost showed what we want — for these raids to stop, for people to be able to feel secure and for us to have the kind of Christmas we all want.”

Shipley said church members put the display back up within minutes. The nativity scene remains on the church lawn.