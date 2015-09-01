Naked Bike Riders Photo-Bomb Wedding Photos

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of the ultimate photo-bomb. You know, that's when you dive into the frame just as somebody else is taking a picture. In Philadelphia, Ross Cohen and Blair Delson were having their wedding photos taken. Turns out their photo shoot was on the route of the city's annual Naked Bike Ride. The couple embraced the idea of thousands of passing riders in the raw. Some shots show the bride in her wedding dress - and the groom as well - high-fiving passing bikers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.