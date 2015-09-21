© 2020 WFAE
A Priest Built A Vatican Replica Out Of A Half-Million Legos

Published September 21, 2015 at 6:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Pope Francis's American visit includes Philadelphia, a city known for the Liberty Bell, Constitution Hall and - the Vatican? A model Vatican made up of about half a million Lego bricks is on display at the Franklin Institute. It took Father Bob Simon 10 months to build, and you can see why. It depicts St. Peter's Square, where a Lego pope blesses the large crowd that includes workers, priests and nuns with selfie sticks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition