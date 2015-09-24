Free Tickets To Pope's Mass In Philadelphia Now For Sale

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Thousands of free tickets to attend the pope's open-air mass in Philadelphia were made available online this week and were snatched up within minutes. Not surprisingly, a lot of those tickets wound up back online for sale for up to $150 each. One seller defended her decision to resell her to ticket saying, America's a free market. Apparently she missed the pope's sermon this summer where he called the unfettered pursuit of money the dung of the devil. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.