DJ Session: Soundtrack For A Recovery

Published September 29, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Los Angeles-based pop trio Superhumanoids. Their latest album "Do You Feel OK?" was released September 11, 2015. (Courtesy)
For this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with KCRW DJ Anne Litt. Anne has been off the air waves for a while following a ski accident last winter. She shares some music that caught her ear during her recovery.

“These are really the artists that kept me going and have me most excited about being back on the air,” she said.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs From The Segment

Julia Holter, “Feel You”

[Youtube]

Superhumanoids, “Norwegian Black Metal”

[Youtube]

Fool’s Gold, “Wildflower”

[Youtube]

Thundercat, “Them Changes”

[Youtube]

Guest

