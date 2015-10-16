© 2020 WFAE
'Truth' Tells The Story Of Dan Rather's Downfall

Published October 16, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
From left: Cate Blanchett, Dennis Quaid and Robert Redford attend a panel discussion following a screening of "Truth," hosted by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences at New York Institute of Technology, on October 7, 2015 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)
The movie “Truth” comes out today. It stars Robert Redford as longtime CBS News anchor Dan Rather and Cate Blanchett as his veteran producer Mary Mapes.

When the film opens, they’re in the midst of an intense controversy over their 60 Minutes II report that President George W. Bush received preferential treatment from the Texas Air National Guard.

Almost as soon as the piece aired, the documents and interviews they had used were called into question, and both of their careers at CBS were suddenly in jeopardy.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with NPR’s David Folkenflik about the film, and how well it depicts the real controversy it was based on.

Guest

  • David Folkenflik, NPR Media Correspondent. He tweets @DavidFolkenflik.

