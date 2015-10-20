In Southwest, Tarantulas Seek Out Perfect Mate

It’s mating season for tarantulas in the southwestern United States. That means male tarantulas are on the move, hoping to find a female to pair up with.

Dr. Sandy Brantley of the Museum of Southwestern Biology in New Mexico tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the strange behaviors of the hairy spiders.

And, by the way, if you’re arachnophobic, have no fear. Tarantulas aren’t very interested in humans.

Guest

Dr. Sandy Brantley, senior collection manager and research associate professor

with the Museum of Southwestern Biology in New Mexico.

