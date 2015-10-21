Could California Ease Its Drought By Capturing More Rain?

The predicted El Niño that would bring heavy rainfall to California won’t bring an end to the drought there, so the state is looking for better ways to conserve and manage water. Los Angeles and other cities across the country are looking at ways to capture rainwater to add it to the water supply.

Robert Glennon is a professor of law and public policy at the University of Arizona and author of the book “Unquenchable: America’s Water Crisis and What to Do About It.” Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with him about how California can go about capturing rainwater.



