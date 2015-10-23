Could We Open Source Democracy?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Open Source World

About Pia Mancini's TED Talk

Pia Mancini wants to upgrade democracy with the open source mobile platform Democracy OS. It aims to bring citizens inside the legislative process, and to get politicians to actively listen to what they say.

About Pia Mancini

After a disappointing brush with traditional political parties in Argentina, Pia Mancini realized that the existing democracy was disconnected from its citizens — and that no one was likely to fix it.

Mancini helped launch Democracy OS, an open-source mobile platform designed to provide Argentine citizens with immediate input into the legislative process. To promote it, she helped found the Partido de la Red, a party whose candidates were committed to legislate only as directed by constituents using online tools.

