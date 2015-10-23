States File Lawsuits Challenging Obama's Climate Change Rules

President Obama’s climate change regulations, which call for cutting carbon emissions from power plants in order to slow climate change, were officially published today, and 24 states responded by filing legal actions challenging them.

These states say that the Clean Power Plan rules go beyond the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority and are an illegal interpretation of the 1970 Clean Air Act.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti for a look at how these regulations will affect coal-producing states and coal companies.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

