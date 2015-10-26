© 2020 WFAE
Congress' Two Big Looming Fiscal Deadlines, Explained

By Marilyn Geewax
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published October 26, 2015 at 6:05 PM EDT

Here's a familiar story: Congress has to act fast or risk blowing past a major fiscal deadline.

According to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, the U.S. will hit the debt ceiling on Nov. 3. And shortly after that, a budget deadline also looms, on Dec. 11. Congressional leaders are nearing a deal on both, as NPR's Susan Davis reports.

If you're confused over what exactly Capitol Hill is fighting about and why, check out our explanation below:

