New Detroit Institute Of Arts Director Describes His Vision

Published November 6, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Salvador Salort-Pons, stands in the Diego Rivera court after being introduced as the Detroit Institute of Arts director, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015 in Detroit. Salort-Pons was executive director of collection strategies and information who played a key role in the museum's strategic planning process. The museum's board named the 45-year-old, who has served as director of the museum's European Art Department since 2011, as director, president and CEO effective Oct. 15. (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Spanish-born Salvador Salort-Pons, 45, has moved from curator to new director at the Detroit Institute of Arts, an institution that helped Detroit emerge from bankruptcy and is now looking to grow its operating endowment by $400 million.

How will he do it, and what is his vision for the DIA? As part of our ongoing View From The Top series, Salort-Pons tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, “I think art is very important for society, and the role of the museum in the city is key. The better a society is educated, the more equal the opportunities will be in the future.”

