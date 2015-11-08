WATCH: Donald Trump Is Called 'Racist' On SNL ... But As Part Of The Gag

Saturday Night Live acknowledged a group of protesters outside of its studios with a bit of comedy last night.

As we've reported, Latino activists had called on NBC to disinvite Donald Trump from hosting the late-night comedy show. They charged that Trump had shown himself to be a bigot when he denigrated Mexican immigrants.

In the past, NBC reacted to those comments by dropping him as host of Celebrity Apprentice and dropping Trump's Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

But last night, Trump took the stage as planned. And NBC planted comedian Larry David to heckle him:

Larry David couldn't miss this opportunity. #SNLhttps://t.co/CQ3y2BxUtK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2015

The joke, of course, is based on a offer by Deport Racism PAC that offered $5,000 in "cold hard cash" to anyone who shouted "Trump is a racist" during the live broadcast.

On Twitter, the group said David had won the bounty:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.