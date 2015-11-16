After Friday's Attacks, The French Return To Work

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And I'm David Greene in Paris on anything but a normal day. Although people are going through the motions, we have been watching the morning commute in Paris. I went by a metro station this morning. Commuters stopped to pick up a quick latte, maybe a croissant at a coffee stand near the trains. Jonathan Felipe (ph) works at that kiosk.

JONATHAN FELIPE: (Speaking French).

GREENE: And he was telling me there that he came in to work on the metro himself and that he was looking around at everyone in the car with him, feeling afraid. He feels suspicious of everyone who's coming up just to buy a cup of coffee and he sees the same fear from everyone else, Steve.

STEVE INSKEEP:

And that fear is understandable since it is not clear how widely this plot ranges.