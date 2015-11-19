After Paris, Refugee Crisis Puts Future Of EU In The Balance

Backlash from last Friday’s rampage in Paris prompted many American governors to say they oppose allowing Syrian refugees to settle in their states. But the current refugee crisis started well before Paris. Migrants have been flooding Europe for months. We hear from a leading advocate for refugees who says European countries are responding differently to the challenge.

Yesterday, David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee shared his response to the wave of opposition to resettling Syrian refugees. Today, he joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how Europe is handling the situation.

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee. He tweets @dmiliband.

