Instead Of Being Lunch, Goat Wins Over Tiger

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For the most part, goats don't get a lot of respect. They eat garbage and live pretty low on the food chain. Timur is the exception. A goat at a safari park in Russia, Timur was dropped into the Siberian Tiger enclosure as lunch. But instead of being the main course, the goat took over, butting the tiger out of its sleeping space. Instead of fighting back, the tiger made friends. He was impressed. Now they take daily walks. It's MORNING EDITION.