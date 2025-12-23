High Point's Little Sally troll sculpture drawing big crowds

Last month in High Point, renowned Danish artist Thomas

Dambo unveiled his enormous new outdoor troll sculpture. Since then, it has become a big hit with tourists and locals alike.



Just west of downtown, there’s a small clearing in some vine-covered woods behind an abandoned sock factory. There sits a smiling, 18-foot-tall troll. Her name is Little Sally. Dambo and his team of local volunteers made her out of hundreds of pieces of scrap wood and found wooden objects.



"I think that’s why people love my art so much," says Dambo. "It is because it’s not trying to sell people something. It’s made with people’s hands, it’s right there, and it has a pure, good intention behind it."



Since Little Sally’s unveiling in early November, more than 31,000 onlookers have visited the site near the corner of West Green Drive and West Grimes Avenue.

Visit High Point President Melody Burnett says while it’s too soon to measure Sally’s economic impact on the furniture capital, she says visitors have hailed from 41 different states.



