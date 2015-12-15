© 2020 WFAE
Half A Million Students Home As LA School District Closes Due To Bomb Threat

Published December 15, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Police officers explain to a parent and her son that his school was closed for the day at Edward Roybal High School in Los Angeles, on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2015. (Richard Vogel/AP)
More than half a million students, from the country’s second largest school district, are out of class today after the Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes because of a bomb threat.

At a news conference today, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck stressed to reporters how big an action closing down school for more than 600,000 students is.

Meanwhile, officials in New York City say they received a similar threat today and decided not to cancel classes.

Education reporter for Southern California Public Radio Adolfo Guzman-Lopez joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

