Large Snake Hops A Ride On MTA Bus In Brooklyn

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, and allow me to say just one more time, snakes on a bus, a very big boa constrictor hanging out on Brooklyn's B12 bus just as the driver began his route. Pictures online show a long brown and black boa slithering up the back window. The previous driver did see a rider carrying a snake, who maybe abandoned it, but with ugly sweater pet events turning up all over this holiday season, the snake just might have fled. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.