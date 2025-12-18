© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defense spending bill that grants full federal recognition to North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe awaits Trump's signature

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:28 AM EST

The U.S. Senate just passed a defense spending bill that, for the first time, grants full federal recognition to North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe. Now, it’s up to President Donald Trump to sign it into law.

The Lumbee Tribe has been recognized by the state since 1885, but they’ve been fighting for federal recognition ever since. Congressman Greg Murphy from North Carolina pointed out that the tribe has endured serious oppression and violence over the years.

Even though Congress acknowledged the Lumbee people back in 1956, they didn’t get the same benefits or status as other tribes. According to Murphy, after decades of waiting, the community is finally seeing justice, and the effort has support from both sides of the political aisle.

President Trump has said he supports giving the Lumbee Tribe full recognition. However, not everyone is on board; some tribal leaders, including those from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians -- the only federally recognized Native American tribe in North Carolina -- are opposed to the move.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston