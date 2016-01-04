For Markets, A Bad Start To The Year

Stock markets started the New Year with some steep drops. In China, stocks fell more than 7 percent, forcing the market to shut down early.

Bloomberg reports it was the worst start to the year for China stocks ever. The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 400 points or 2.4 percent in the morning, the S&P down 2.1 percent and Nasdaq down 2.7 percent.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti looks at what’s happening with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst with CBS News and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

