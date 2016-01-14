ISIS Makes Inroads In Libya

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a bombing last week that killed more than 60 people in the western city of Zliten. It’s the latest sign of the turmoil that has engulfed the country since longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Rana Jawad, North Africa correspondent for the BBC, about the ongoing situation in the region.



Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Rana Jawad, North Africa correspondent for the BBC. She tweets @rana_j01.

