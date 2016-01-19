Top Stories: Chinese Economic Growth Slows; Univision To Buy The Onion
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- China Reports Slowest Economic Growth In 25 Years.
-- Area Satiric Publication The Onion Sold To Univision (Seriously.)
And here are more early headlines:
Disagreement On Who'll Represent Syrian Opposition In Talks. ( Reuters)
Rival Libyan Groups Claim Accord Reached On Unity Government. ( AP)
Obama Welcoming New Australian Leader Turnbull To White House. (VOA)
Ongoing Search For Survivors In Marine Helicopter Crash Off Hawaii. ( KHON-TV)
Mich. Gov. Snyder To Focus On Flint Water In State Address. ( MLive.com)
Huge California Gas Leak May Be Capped In February. ( KABC-TV)
St. Paul Officer Suspended After Message Threatening King Day Marchers. ( Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
