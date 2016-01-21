Eastern U.S. Braces For Major Winter Storm

The eastern part of the U.S. is bracing for a major winter storm this weekend. Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky are seeing ice and freezing rain today, but the worst is expected in parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., where the National Weather Service is warning of double-digit snow totals.

This morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is prepared, and she apologized to area residents for not pretreating the roads enough before an inch of snow from a snow squall last night turned D.C.-area roads into parking lots during the evening commute.

This morning in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is prepared for whatever comes its way.

