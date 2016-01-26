Federal Reserve Meets Amid Wild Swings In Markets

The Federal Reserve is meeting today amid concerns about some wild swings in stocks in China and around the world in recent weeks. The Fed in December raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, and some are concerned that may have been a mistake.

This week, we’re expected to hear more about when the next rate hike may be coming. Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Wall Street Journal: The Federal Reserve may have made a huge mistake

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

