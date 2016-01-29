Are Big Store Closings Creating 'Retail Deserts'?

It’s been a mixed bag for retail so far this year, with announcements from Macy’s and Wal-Mart of store closings, while online shopping numbers continue to tick up. As the market finds its balance, some customers have fewer and fewer options when it comes to shopping.

Neil Saunders, managing director of the retail research firm Conlumino, talks with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti about why some parts of the U.S. might become “retail deserts.”

Guest

Neil Saunders, managing director of Conlumino, a retail research firm. He tweets @NeilRetail.

