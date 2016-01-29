© 2020 WFAE
Paramedics Help Reduce Hospital Readmissions In Arizona Town

Published January 29, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Buckeye Fire Captain McKenzie Hess and paramedic Jim Helms speak with the Rodgers, a couple living in Buckeye. Both have been to Banner Estrella Medical Center for various health issues. (Casey Kuhn/KJZZ)
Across the nation, hospitals are paying fines to the government when patients are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days. That can cost medical centers millions and doctors are looking for ways to reduce that readmission rate.

As Casey Kuhn from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports, one rural city in Arizona has kept patients out of the hospital by sending paramedics to their homes.

