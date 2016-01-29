Politics Podcast: Knocking On Doors With Bernie, And Negative Snapchat

With the Iowa caucuses just days away, the NPR Politics Podcast team is joined by special guest Clay Masters, the host of Morning Edition on Iowa Public Radio. Clay, who's covering the presidential campaign, talks about his experience knocking on doors with both the Clinton and Sanders campaigns.

The team also looks at big moments from the latest, Trump-less, Republican debate and gets into the latest evolution of social media in politics — the negative Snapchat filter.

Also, the results of our call for your best "2 Corinthians walk into a bar..." jokes.

On the podcast:

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Host Clay Masters, of Iowa Public Radio's Morning Edition

