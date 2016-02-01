DJ Session: A Mexican Obsession With Morrissey

For this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with Anne Litt of KCRW in Santa Monica. She shares new music from Charlie Hilton, M. Ward and Mexrrissey. Mexrrissey is a play on the name of the British artist Morrissey. The band is Mexican and on its Facebook page it claims to be “delving into Mexico’s unlikely obsession for all things Morrissey.”



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Charlie Hilton, “100 Million”

[Youtube]

M. Ward, “Girl From Conejo Valley”

[Youtube]

Mexrrissey, “International Playgirl”

[Youtube]

Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”

[Youtube]

Pete Yorn, “Summer Was A Day”

[Youtube]

Guest

Anne Litt, DJ and host at KCRW. She tweets @anne_litt.

