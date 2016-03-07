The Test Track For Cars Of The Future Is Open In Ann Arbor

Test tracks have always been places where car companies found out how fast a car could go or how well it took a curve. But now, there’s a test track for the cars of the future.

Here & Now’s Micki Maynard visits Mcity, which looks like a movie set but is actually where self-driving cars learn to behave on American roads.

Reporter

Micki Maynard, senior editor at Here & Now. She tweets @MickiMaynard.

