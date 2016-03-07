© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Test Track For Cars Of The Future Is Open In Ann Arbor

Published March 7, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

Test tracks have always been places where car companies found out how fast a car could go or how well it took a curve. But now, there’s a test track for the cars of the future.

Here & Now’s Micki Maynard visits Mcity, which looks like a movie set but is actually where self-driving cars learn to behave on American roads.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Huei Peng is director of the University of Michigan Mobility Transformation Center, which oversees the test facility Mcity, and studies connected and autonomous vehicle technologies and promotes their deployment. (Micki Maynard/Here & Now)
/
Huei Peng is director of the University of Michigan Mobility Transformation Center, which oversees the test facility Mcity, and studies connected and autonomous vehicle technologies and promotes their deployment. (Micki Maynard/Here & Now)