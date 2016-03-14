© 2020 WFAE
Violence At Trump Rallies Turns Into Election Issue For Both Parties

Published March 14, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to attendants at a campaign rally on March 12, 2016 in Vandailia, Ohio, the first rally after violence broke out in a Trump rally in Chicago, which canceled the rally. (Ty Wright/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to attendants at a campaign rally on March 12, 2016 in Vandailia, Ohio, the first rally after violence broke out in a Trump rally in Chicago, which canceled the rally. (Ty Wright/Getty Images)

After Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump postponed a Chicago rally on Friday, supporters and protesters clashed. Now, candidates including Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Marco Rubio are raising questions about the situation. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

