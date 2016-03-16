The Washington, D.C. Metro Shuts Down For Electrical Checks

Hundreds of thousands of commuters in the Washington D.C. area had to rely on alternative transportation today after the closure of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

WMATA officials decided to close the system for the day to conduct an emergency inspection of electrical cables, following recent fires.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Martin Di Caro, transportation reporter for Here & Now contributor station WAMU, about the closure of Metro.

Guest

Martin Di Caro, transportation reporter for WAMU. He tweets @MartinDiCaro.

