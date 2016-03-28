Catholic Media Network Founder Mother Mary Angelica Dies At 92

Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation, a Catholic nun and media entrepreneur, died Sunday at the age of 92.

She was watched by many Catholics on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), the media organization that she founded in a monastery garage in Irondale, Alabama, in 1981.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, she would stand out as a guiding figure, known for her mixture of humor and staunch beliefs against what she saw as a growing trend of liberalism in the Catholic church.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with John Allen, associate editor of Crux, about Mother Angelica’s legacy.

Guest

John L. Allen Jr., editor of Crux, an independent Catholic news site in partnership with the Knights of Columbus. He tweets @JohnLAllenJr.

