Top Stories: New Belgian Arrests; Supreme Court Nominee Garland's Record
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After Attacks, Belgium Charges 3 More With Participating In Terrorism.
-- Why Garland's Judicial Record Slips Through Critics' Fingers.
And here are more early headlines:
About 70 Dead In Bombing At Pakistani Public Park. ( New York Times)
Alleged Financial Aide To Drug Kingpin "El Chapo" Guzman Is Arrested. ( BBC)
Sanders Won 3 State Caucuses On Saturday - Will He Win More? ( FiveThirtyEight)
Ireland Observes Centenary Of The Easter Rising Against Britain. ( AP)
Activists Use Balloons to Float Anti-Kim Pamphlets Into North Korea. ( VOA)
Alaskan Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash 20,000 Feet High. ( KTOO-TV)
Catholic Network Creator, Mother Angelica, Dies At 92. ( Catholic News Agency)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.