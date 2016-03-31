Bank Terror Rules Have Unintended Consequences

U.S. banks are closing thousands of accounts that appear to be suspicious in an effort to thwart terrorism, but many legitimate businesses are caught in that wide net. And some experts worry that by kicking suspicious individuals out of the financial system, it will be harder to track them.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Ali Velshi, host of Ali Velshi on Target on Al Jazeera America, about the consequences.

Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America. He tweets @AliVelshi.

