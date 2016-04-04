© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baseball's Opening Day Brings With It Weird Food

Published April 4, 2016 at 7:43 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It was opening day for baseball yesterday and the competition for the weirdest food at the ballpark. The Pittsburgh Pirates mashed together two classics - a hot dog and cracker jacks, covered in mac and cheese and naan bread. Not to be out-grossed, the Atlanta Braves are offering their new sausage sundae - three scoops mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pulled pork, inside a split smoked sausage with a cherry tomato on top. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition