Libyan-American Activist Disappointed With Obama's Libya Policy

Published April 18, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
A Libyan man looks at destroyed building on March 4, 2016 in Laithi district, a central area that was recently re-seized by forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images)
A Libyan man looks at destroyed building on March 4, 2016 in Laithi district, a central area that was recently re-seized by forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images)

President Obama recently described the lack of planning for post-civil war Libya as the worst mistake of his presidency. Shahrazad Kablan advised the White House during the Libyan civil war, and tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that she is disappointed with the president’s comments and his Libya policy.

