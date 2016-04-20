© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faithful Mattress Will Squeal On A Cheating Partner

Published April 20, 2016 at 7:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're reporting this morning on a new type of mattress that's on sale in Spain. And the mattress will evidently alert you if your partner is being unfaithful.

You'll learn of the cheating on a mobile app. The mattress is equipped with sensors that pick up suspicious movement. You even get to see a 3-D image of the mattress so you know exactly where the action was taking place. In a video, the company making this mattress says quote, "if your partner isn't faithful, at least your mattress is." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition