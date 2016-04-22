© 2020 WFAE
Politics Podcast: She's Got Hot Sauce In Her Bag (Swag)

By NPR Staff
Published April 22, 2016 at 10:24 AM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton celebrates on stage at her victory party after winning the New York primary.
This week, the NPR Politics team discusses Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's big wins in the New York primary and looks ahead to next Tuesday, when five states hold primaries and more than 500 delegates are at stake.

Also on the podcast, a rant from Elizabeth Warren about Ted Cruz and whether or not 1,237 really is the magic number for winning the Republican nomination.

On the podcast:

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

